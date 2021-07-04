Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $91,408 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.