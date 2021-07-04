Reviewing ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,147.04 -$9.11 million N/A N/A Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.71 $8.80 million $0.27 73.59

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,873.60% Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIVO Bioscience and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 73.99%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

Vital Farms beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

