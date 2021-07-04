$12.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post sales of $12.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.33 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $10.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.00 billion to $50.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.46 billion to $51.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $18,961,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

