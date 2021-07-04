Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $69.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

