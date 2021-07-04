Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRI. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

