Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

