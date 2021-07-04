PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Stock Rating Lowered by BOCOM International

PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PPCCY opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $25.97.
About PICC Property and Casualty
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.