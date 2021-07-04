PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Stock Rating Lowered by BOCOM International

PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCCY opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

