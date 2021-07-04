Stifel Nicolaus Increases ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $30.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHX. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

