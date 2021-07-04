Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $424.05 million, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,961,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 603,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

