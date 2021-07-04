JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 46.43% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JKS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE JKS opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.