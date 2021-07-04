Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.