Investors Buy High Volume of 2U Call Options (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 20,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,863% compared to the average volume of 682 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

