ShiftPixy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 514% compared to the typical volume of 915 call options.

NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $2.30 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 1,269.97% and a negative net margin of 1,019.16%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ShiftPixy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

