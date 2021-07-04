ShiftPixy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 514% compared to the typical volume of 915 call options.
NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $2.30 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 1,269.97% and a negative net margin of 1,019.16%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.
ShiftPixy Company Profile
ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
