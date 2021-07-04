Traders Purchase Large Volume of Endo International Put Options (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 18,664 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 648% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,496 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Endo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Endo International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.44. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

