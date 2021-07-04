Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Raised to GBX 2,900

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VCT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities raised Victrex to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,218.57 ($28.99).

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,596 ($33.92) on Wednesday. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,646 ($34.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,461.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 427 shares of company stock worth $927,370.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

