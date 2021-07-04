Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRU. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.75 ($21.66).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,391.50 ($18.18) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,488.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.58.

In other news, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Insiders have bought a total of 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,026,347 in the last quarter.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

