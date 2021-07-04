WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.85 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $584,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 82.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $4,569,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

