Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

KBX stock opened at €94.82 ($111.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.82. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business has a 50-day moving average of €103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

