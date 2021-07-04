The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $252.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $194.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

