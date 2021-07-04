Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.