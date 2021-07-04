BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

