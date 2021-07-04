Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.