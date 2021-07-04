First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

