FY2023 EPS Estimates for Valeo SE Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Valeo in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VLEEY. Barclays downgraded Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.06. Valeo has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

