FY2022 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $15.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.26 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $392.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $396.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.99.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.