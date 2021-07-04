Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of Premier stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.43. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 115,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.