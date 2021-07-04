Craig Hallum Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $184.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.73. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 55.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

