Financial Review: ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) & Its Peers

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) is one of 329 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ZoomInfo Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors -39.61% -60.32% -3.56%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 2 12 0 2.86 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors 2170 11403 21300 608 2.57

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $61.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.74%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.44%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million -$9.10 million -31.08 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors $1.88 billion $329.90 million 55.80

ZoomInfo Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

