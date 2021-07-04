Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.93. 2,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,628,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,720.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.