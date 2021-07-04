Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 194,110 shares.The stock last traded at $34.04 and had previously closed at $33.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

