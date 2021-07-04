Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $34.47. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 30,472 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 55.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 94,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

