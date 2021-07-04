Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $16.56

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $16.22. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 116 shares.

OII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after buying an additional 819,666 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

