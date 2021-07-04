Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.28. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 40,295 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

