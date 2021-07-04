CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Up to $14.29

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $14.64. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,650 shares changing hands.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.36.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

