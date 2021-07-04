China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $664.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in China Yuchai International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

