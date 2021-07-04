Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Expands By 52.6%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $15.82 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
