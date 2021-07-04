Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Expands By 52.6%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $15.82 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 585,196 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.