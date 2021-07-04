Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.35 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

RSSS opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

In other news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $81,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 73,528 shares of company stock worth $178,408 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,925,014 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 145.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the first quarter worth $480,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

