BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

BHTG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that BioHiTech Global will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioHiTech Global by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

