BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
BHTG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that BioHiTech Global will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.