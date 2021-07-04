Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

OCN opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.