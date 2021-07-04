Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.