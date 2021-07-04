National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.38.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$121.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.17. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Insiders sold a total of 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 over the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.