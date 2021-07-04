Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$8.78 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.40 million and a P/E ratio of 24.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

