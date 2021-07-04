HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $14.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.25. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.63% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

