Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

CPRT opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.