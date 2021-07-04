Morgan Stanley Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $68.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.
Accolade stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after buying an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
