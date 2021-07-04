Morgan Stanley Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $68.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Accolade stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after buying an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

