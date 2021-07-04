General Mills, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

GIS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

