Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $140.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

NYSE DFS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

