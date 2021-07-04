Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.10 on Friday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

