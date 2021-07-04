Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.66

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.66 and last traded at $82.66, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.98.

Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

