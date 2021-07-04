Analyzing Braskem (NYSE:BAK) & Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Braskem alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braskem and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 2 2 0 2.50 Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Braskem presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.33%. Alto Ingredients has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.36%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Braskem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -0.88% N/A -0.01% Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

Risk & Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braskem and Alto Ingredients’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $11.37 billion 0.83 -$1.30 billion ($3.26) -7.28 Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.48 -$15.12 million $0.08 73.38

Alto Ingredients has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem. Braskem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Braskem on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in CamaÃ§ari, Brazil.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.